UPDATE: Missing Ottawa Woman’s Body Found in Manistee National Forest

The body of a missing Ottawa woman we told you about Tuesday has been found.

Police say they found Lisa Ann Casler late Tuesday night about 1,500 feet away from her car in the Manistee National Forest.

Oceana County Sheriff says there was no apparent injury or sign of foul play.

The sheriff says he thinks the woman died because of medical reasons or exposure.

K-9 units were able to find the woman by picking up her scent.

Casler was last seen last Friday and had been in the woods since Saturday.

The victim’s body was identified by family and sent to Big Rapids hospital.

Authorities say they are waiting for autopsy results so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.