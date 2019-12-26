- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Missing Montcalm Co. 5-Year-Old Found Dead in Pond

Staff Writer Posted On December 26, 2019
An update to a developing story… The search for a 5-year-old boy out of Montcalm county–has taken a tragic turn.

Authorities now confirming crews found Beau Belson dead in a pond.

This is Beau Brennan Belson–authorities from the Lakeview Post along with canines kicked off search efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Beau was autistic but able to communicate.

Hundreds of searchers took part in the effort to find the five year old — all of whom have now been called off.

Keep it right here for updates as we learn more on these tragic new developments.

 

