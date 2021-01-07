UPDATE: Michigan Capitol Reopens After Being Temporarily Shut Down

The Michigan Capitol Building has been reopened.

Michigan state police brought in the bomb squad and K-9 unit to inspect the building and has issued an all clear.

To give a recap, the Michigan Capitol was temporarily shut down Thursday morning as police investigated a “threat”.

Thursday morning an alert was sent out to House representatives and staff.

Around 8 a.m. staff received a message that said: “ “Due to a threat early this morning…the Capitol is temporarily closed to all members and staff. Michigan State Police are investigating. You will be notified when the building is reopened.”

The closure came after The U.S. Capitol was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday looking to overturn the Electoral win by President-elect Joe Biden.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters overwhelmed capitol police forcing a building wide lockdown amid reports of vandalism and protest.