Update: Mason Co. Man Who Strangled Girlfriend Sentenced

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 30, 2020
An update on the Mason County man arrested for strangling his girlfriend.

Bernard Bovee Jr. who allegedly strangled his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and two years probation for domestic violence, and for being a habitual offender.

The prosecuting attorney says, the victim was extremely traumatized in the incident and even had to be hospitalized for treatment afterward.

The victim describes the incident as Mr. Bovee “holding her throat and choking her for like three minutes”.

