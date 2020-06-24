UPDATE: Manton Man Arraigned for Assault and for Being a Four Time Habitual Offender

A wanted Manton man, who was captured earlier this month has been arraigned on felony charges.

Police say this man Charles Rogers, was wanted for an assault that happened back in May.

The victim says he got into a disagreement with Rogers because the suspect refused to return an item of his.

When Rogers confronted the victim he allegedly tried to assault him with a hatchet, and left the scene.

Rogers later crashed his vehicle on N 43 Road and US-131 in Manton and left the scene on foot.

Police say they attempted to locate him but were unable to but found a hatchet matching the

description given by the victim inside the vehicle.

Further investigation led to arrest of Rogers and he is now in Wexford County Jail.

Police say the suspect was arraigned for an assault with a dangerous weapon felony charge and for being a fourth time habitual offender.