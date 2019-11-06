Update: Manistee Co. Prosecutors Name Suspects in Animal Cruelty Case

An update on an animal cruelty investigation that revealed dozens of dogs living in their own waste in deplorable conditions.

We can now name the two prosecutors say are responsible.

An anonymous tipster let Manistee County animal control in on the situation inside this Marilla Township pole barn.

When deputies responded, they found 29 husky and husky mix dogs inside that pole barn and the adjoining house.

Some were puppies — lying, sleeping and eating in their own feces and urine on a concrete floor.

All 29 dogs have since been rescued…

A Kaleva mother and her daughter , since named as Irene George and Christina Humphrey were arrested back in October and taken to the Manistee County Jail.

Both, charged with abandoning or cruelty to animals, ten or more, which is a felony.

That on top of fines and community service, they’re due back in court in December.