UPDATE: Man Who Shot Himself as Police Attempted to Arrest Him Dies

An update on the shocking story out of Grand Traverse County, the man who shot himself as detectives attempted to arrest him for a felony warrant, has passed away.

To give a recap, Thursday morning in Traverse City, at the Village of Bay Ridge, two officers went to the apartments to serve a felony arrest warrant for embezzlement to an employee of the apartment complex.

Authorities say they found the suspect on the third floor of the complex when he suddenly showed a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at police.

Police immediately took cover and ordered him to drop the gun, the suspect then ran in the opposite direction, down a staircase and outside to the parking lot.

Authorities caught up to the man and again told him to drop the weapon, he then shot himself in the head as a means to take his own life.

The suspect has been identified as Nathan Moore of Williamsburg, he passed away due to the self-inflicted gunshot wound.