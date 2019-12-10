Update: Man Who Lost Life in ATV Crash Identified
Posted On December 10, 2019
An update off the top the man who passed away in that fatal ATV accident over the weekend has been identified…
51-year-old William Edmond Lafeldt Jr. Lost his life in a fatal ATV accident.
It happened near Duncan Road in the Green Township in Alpena County.
Authorities say the ATV slid into a ditch and the Lafeldt was ejected–
The ATV rolled on top of Lafeldt–the passenger tried to get the ATV off of him but was unsuccessful.
C-p-r was performed by first responders–but the Lafeldt was pronounced dead at the scene.