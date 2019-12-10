Update: Man Who Lost Life in ATV Crash Identified

An update off the top the man who passed away in that fatal ATV accident over the weekend has been identified…

51-year-old William Edmond Lafeldt Jr. Lost his life in a fatal ATV accident.

It happened near Duncan Road in the Green Township in Alpena County.

Authorities say the ATV slid into a ditch and the Lafeldt was ejected–

The ATV rolled on top of Lafeldt–the passenger tried to get the ATV off of him but was unsuccessful.

C-p-r was performed by first responders–but the Lafeldt was pronounced dead at the scene.