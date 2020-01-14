- Advertisement -
Update: Man Who Died in Snowmobile Accident Name Released

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 14, 2020
An update on the man from Grand Rapids who died during a snowmobile accident over the weekend…

Police have now released his name…

Matthew Stephen Gardner A 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids is dead after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County.

Authorities from the Cadillac Post arrived at the scene on trail 3715 in Boon Township to find the Gardner dead.

They say the man lost control of his snowmobile while tying to turn when he hit a tree, dying at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet when the crash happened, and police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

