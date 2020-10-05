UPDATE: Man Who Died in Fiery Crash Now Identified

Police have now identified the 20-year-old St. Louis man who died in a weekend crash as Vincente Oliva.

Police say Oliva was driving erratically at high speeds on Shepherd Road Friday night.

The 20-year-old man was unfortunately found dead at the scene when police arrived.

Oliva crashed into a truck driven by a 22-year-old man.

Police say Oliva’s car caught on fire due to the crash.

The 22-year-old suffered from serious non life threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.