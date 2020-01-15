- Advertisement -
Update: Man Police Needed Helping Locating Found and Arrested

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 15, 2020
An update on the man police needed your help locating in Houghton Lake.

Authorities say the man has been found and arrested.

This man James Truman Glover was last seen in the Houghton Lake area east of US 127 earlier this most.

On Sunday authorities say they got a call about footprints in the snow near a shed on Collingwood, and after further investigation they found Glover hiding in the shed later that evening.

