UPDATE: Man Charged with Torturing Teen Sisters, Now Accused of Sexual Assault

A man who allegedly abducted two teens girls is now accused of criminal sexual conduct.

The suspect Brandon Reyes now faces four new charges, in addition to the initial list of 13 felonies.

The incident involving 13- and 15-year-old sisters spurred an Amber Alert for the older sister on July 19.

The prosecutor’s office says, Reyes allegedly sexually assaulted the 13-year-old at gunpoint multiple times.

Reyes is also charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly running over the 15-year-old with a vehicle, driving back-and-forth over her several times.

Officials say the assault almost split the girls liver in half.

She has undergone one surgery so far to treat the injuries sustained during the incident.

Reyes pleaded not guilty to the original 13 charges and remains in Grand Traverse County Jail.