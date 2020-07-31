UPDATE: Luzerne Man Charged After Pointing Gun at Someone

A Luzerne man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Oscoda County.

On Monday we told you this man called 911 because of reckless drivers on the toad his house is on, ending in an altercation between him and another person.

Police say the argument happened between him and the family member of someone who lived down the road.

David Wandolowski is now charged with brandishing a gun and assault with a dangerous weapon.