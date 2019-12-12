Update: Local Pastor Found Dead

An update on the local pastor who was found dead earlier this week.

Authorities found former west side community pastor John Clark dead from a single gunshot wound on his property Monday.

They are still waiting for the medical examiner’s report and do not know if the gunshot was self-inflicted intentional or accidental…

Clark was also facing a criminal investigation.

Authorities say he resigned in the summer when church officials found discrepancies in their financial audit.

The case has been turned over to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark allegedly misused at least five hundred thousand dollars in church funds over several years.