UPDATE: Leroy Teen in Custody After Allegedly Firing Shots and Pointing Firearm at People

Monday afternoon troopers were called to the Village of Leroy after reports of an armed subject walking and firing a gun.

Meceola Central Dispatch 911 say they received multiple calls about hearing gunshots and an armed person walking around Gilbert Street in Leroy.

The suspect was allegedly firing random shots and pointing a gun at people driving in the area as he walked down the road.

Police quickly found the suspect and arrested him.

The suspect was later found out to be a 15-year-old boy from Leroy and had allegedly been suffering from mental health issues.

The suspect is said to have stolen the gun from a family member.

He is currently being held in Bay County at a juvenile detention facility.

The teen may face a slew of charges including Felonious Assault, Larceny in a Building, Possession of a Stolen Handgun,Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felony Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.