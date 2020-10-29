- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Kingsley Man Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run in Grand Traverse Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 29, 2020
A Kingsley man faces jail time after a fatal hit and run in East Bay Township. 

We told you about this crash back in august. 

To give a recap, a 19-year-old Traverse City woman was hit, hospitalized and unfortunately died from her injuries. 

The driver of the truck that hit the woman has now been identified as Daniel Orin Dinsmore. 

Police say Dinsmore hit the woman and fled the scene. 

After issuing an arrest warrant the suspect turned himself in.

He is currently in Grand Traverse County Jail and has been arraigned. 

The suspects next court date has yet to be determined.

