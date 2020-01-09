Update: Idlewild Man Who Shot At Police Hospitalized

An update, the Idlewild man in Lake County that sprayed police with bullets, is currently hospitalized from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To give a recap the 50-year-old Idlewild man-who has not been named, was on Tacoma Road and Baldwin Road when he fired multiple shots at police when they tried to serve a warrant.

Authorities say they identified themselves to the suspect when he began to shoot an unknown firearm out of his camper towards them.

The suspect barricaded himself in the camper, and after several hours of negotiation, he surrendered.