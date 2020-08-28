UPDATE: Hillsdale Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff in Mancelona

Michigan State Police and Hometown Security Team responded to a fleeing suspect driving a white Ford F-150 truck with a red topper on the morning of Thursday, August 27.

The suspect started the chase after assaulting a Petoskey Public Safety Officer in Emmet County.

Troopers found the suspect vehicle driving south on US-131 near Baumann Road with four kids in the truck.

Troopers followed the vehicle into Antrim County.

Officers used stop sticks to stop the truck.

Officers from Mancelona and Bellaire Police Departments helped in blocking the suspect in using patrol vehicles.

The suspect refused to get out of his truck and rammed into police vehicles and took off again, police followed.

One of the truck’s tires was flat and the suspect stopped in the parking lot of the church of Christ on US-131.

The suspect again refused to get out of his truck and had to pulled out by the MSP Emergency Support Team.

After his arrest, troopers found several guns.

This Hillsdale man is in the Antrim County Jail awaiting arraignment.

He’s being charged with Resisting and Obstructing Police, Flee and Elude, Felony Firearms, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He will face additional charges in Emmet County for the assault of the police officer there.

The MSP was assisted by officers from the Mancelona Police Department, Bellaire Police Department, and deputies from the Antrim and Kalkaska County Sheriffs’ Office.