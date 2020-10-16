- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

UPDATE: Grawn Man Found Dead, Police Rule Out Foul Play

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 16, 2020
476 Views
0

An update on a Grawn man found dead Monday.

55-year-old David Rocker was found dead Monday near the Family Fare gas station at Chums Corner and now police say they do not suspect foul play in the man’s death. 

To give a recap Rocker was found in Grand Traverse County in a field. 

Authorities say after getting preliminary results Thursday they have no reason to suspect foul play but are still waiting for official results from an autopsy. 

Rocker’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Post Views: 476



Trending Now
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy, Closes Northern Michigan Locations
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Trio Arrested for Drugs After Traffic Stop in Chippewa Co.
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
UPDATE: Grawn Man Found Dead, Police Rule Out Foul Play
Share No Comment