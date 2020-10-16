UPDATE: Grawn Man Found Dead, Police Rule Out Foul Play

An update on a Grawn man found dead Monday.

55-year-old David Rocker was found dead Monday near the Family Fare gas station at Chums Corner and now police say they do not suspect foul play in the man’s death.

To give a recap Rocker was found in Grand Traverse County in a field.

Authorities say after getting preliminary results Thursday they have no reason to suspect foul play but are still waiting for official results from an autopsy.

Rocker’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.