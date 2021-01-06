UPDATE: Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Office Says No Charges in Traverse City Bomb Threat

The Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Office says they will not be filing any charges in the Traverse City Bomb threat.

This comes after the Prosecuting Office reviewed the items left at the bank.

Authorities say the items, while suspicious-looking, were harmless and did not have any explosives, and were not a threat.

The prosecuting attorney tells us that the person who left the items seems to have mental health issues.

New details show the person thought leaving the items would assist the police in some way.

This all comes after two boxes were left in the vestibule of Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, a bomb squad was called and the package was determined not to be explosive.

In a statement, the prosecutor says “there was absolutely no intent to harm or threaten anyone.”