Update: Grand Traverse Co. Authorities Say “Person of Interest Identified” in Shooting

Authorities from Grand Traverse County believe they have found the man responsible for a shooting that happened yesterday morning

On Facebook, post authorities described the man as being a white male 30 to 50 years old wearing a black shirt and dark sweatpants.

They say he was involved in a shooting that happened in the Keystone Road area between Park Drive and Hammond Road.

Authorities have located the gunman and a handgun that they believe was used in the shooting.

There is no longer any danger to the public in regard to the situation and Keystone Rd is back open.

The 41-year-old male victim who was shot is now in stable condition.