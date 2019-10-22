UPDATE: Gladwin Co. Homicide Suspect Identified

In our top story — we can now name the Gladwin County man charged in the killing of his wife over the weekend.

At around 4 AM, state police say they were called out to a home in the 1500 block of East Long Point Road in Gladwin County’s Hay Township.

According to investigators, initial information suggests three children heard their mother and father arguing and then shots.

The children fled the home and went to a neighbor’s to call 911…

Once on scene, police say the 39-year-old man — now identified as Jeremy Herren — refused to come out of the house and the emergency support team was called in.

Hours later, they say Herron ultimately left the home and was taken into custody.

But when police checked inside, they found 39-year-old Christina Kay Harren dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jeremy Herron remains in the Gladwin County Jail on a homicide charge.

Police continue their search for details.

As for the children, they reportedly had counseling made available.