UPDATE: Federal Grand Jury Charges Six Men with Conspiracy to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Six men involved in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now face life in prison.

Thursday, United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced a federal grand jury has indicted six men for the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

This all comes after the men, a part of the militia group called ‘Wolverine Watchmen’, created a plot to abduct Governor Whitmer and overthrow Michigan’s government.

Now, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta each face up to life in prison if convicted.

Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta are all residents of Michigan.

Authorities say the charges in an indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

An investigation into this case is still underway.