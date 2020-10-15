- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Electrical Issue Cause of Elmira U.S. Post Office Fire, Authorities Say

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 15, 2020
 Detectives have now determined the cause of Tuesday nights post office fire. 

To give a recap, fire officials say they arrived at the post office to find it fully engulfed in flames.

Now authorities say the fire sparked due to an electrical issue caused by a faulty outlet. 

The fire is said to be consistent with that of an electrical fire. 

Investigation into the fire has officially closed. 

Authorities say if you are an Elmira resident concerned about your mail tp call 989-732-6800.

