Update: Driver Killed in Fatal Accident in Isabella County Named

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 31, 2019
Another update in connection to yet another deadly accident Wednesday morning.

We can now name the driver killed.

It happened in Isabella County at Winn and Weidman roads in Nottawa Township just before 8:30.

Deputies responded to a collision between a Ford Taurus and a pickup truck, and found the car’s driver.

Now identified as 70 year old Bryan Harton still inside dead.

Investigators say the Taurus had stopped at a stop sign beside a large truck and was unable to see oncoming traffic when it turned.

The driver of the pickup was unhurt.

