Update: Deceased Victim in Blazing School Bus Crash is Identified

In continuing coverage on a fiery crash between a school bus and another car that took a deadly turn last week.

Several students on board that bus were rushed to an area hospital

We can now name the person inside that other vehicle who died when it burst into flames.

The scene of this tragedy, in Isabella County’s Broomfield Township, on Coldwater near River Road.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed around nine Thursday night, that southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.

On board, the junior varsity football team, coaches and staff.

The car was heavily damaged and immediately flared up.

It’s driver and only occupant, since named as 24-year-old Ashley Tice, lost her life.

Meanwhile, two students were taken by ambulance with minor injuries, while the others were taken by a second bus to a site away from the accident so their parents could pick them up.

The original bus later caught on fire because of just how close it was to the car, though fire crews quickly knocked it down.