UPDATE: Clare County Inmate Back Behind Bars After 3 Day Search

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 2, 2021
A Harrison man back behind bars after a three-day search. 

This man Robert McAulay failed to return to Clare County Jail after getting a one-day pass Thursday.

The inmate was on the run until he was taken back to jail Sunday. 

McAulay was recently arrested for meth after leading police on a chase and has a history of failing to register as a sex offender. 

He is now being charged with Escaping While Waiting For Trial and being a Three-Time Habitual Offender.

