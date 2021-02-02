UPDATE: Clare County Inmate Back Behind Bars After 3 Day Search

A Harrison man back behind bars after a three-day search.

This man Robert McAulay failed to return to Clare County Jail after getting a one-day pass Thursday.

The inmate was on the run until he was taken back to jail Sunday.

McAulay was recently arrested for meth after leading police on a chase and has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.

He is now being charged with Escaping While Waiting For Trial and being a Three-Time Habitual Offender.