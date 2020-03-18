UPDATE: Clare Co. Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody
Posted On March 18, 2020
Earlier this week we told you about an armed robbery that happened at Next Door Food Store in Clare County and now police say they have a suspect in custody.
To give a recap the suspect was described as being a white man, about 5 feet nine inches tall, with a thin build and an unknown hair color.
Police say they found the 26-year-old man wearing the same clothes he wore during the robbery with the same gun.
He is now in Isabella County Jail.