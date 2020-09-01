UPDATE: Citizen Tip Helped Police Find a Stolen Truck From Grand Traverse County

Michigan State Police were called to investigate a stolen pickup truck from Aussie Watersports on East Traverse Highway in Grand Traverse County in July.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras and the public was asked to help identify him.

A man working in Harbor Springs saw the stolen vehicle.

The Harbor Springs Police Department arrested 37-year-old Zachary Lyndon Krebiehl-Power of Harbor Springs for Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property.

He was arraigned on August 24 for the original charge of Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile.

The truck was returned to the owner.