Update: Chippewa County Corrections Officer Will Spend Time Behind Bars

A Chippewa County corrections officer will be on the other side of prison bars after being sentenced for smuggling drugs to inmates.

James Parr was arrested back in April after a tip from state police and was sentenced to two to 20 years in prison for drug delivery charges.

Authorities say they found heroin, marijuana and a cellphone on him.

The prosecutor’s office says they hope this sends a message that brining drugs into prison will not be tolerated.