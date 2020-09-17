UPDATE: Cheboygan Man Charged for the Drowning Death of a 5-Year-Old Boy

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s office says they’ve finished their investigation into the August 9th drowning of 5-year-old Grant Kyzer in Lake Huron’s Duncan Bay.

The investigation shows Willem Roelof Vantielen, 77-year-old man from Cheboygan, was driving his boat on Lake Huron in Duncan Bay and was pulling the 5-year-old boy on a tube behind the boat.

The boy was not wearing a life jacket and fell into the water.

He was under water for 5 minutes and died the next day at a hospital.

Vantielen turned himself in on September 17, 2020 and was arraigned on two criminal counts.

Count 1 involuntary manslaughter, a 15 year felony.

Count 2 child abuse 2nd degree, a 10 year felony.