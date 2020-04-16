UPDATE: Charlevoix Co. Man Wanted by FBI for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minors in Custody

A fugitive wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor has been taken into custody.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the FBI to find this man, Matthew John Dietz.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information on Dietz and thanks to a tipster he was arrested.

Police say Dietz is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and two counts of Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

This investigation goes back to 2018 when two children told their parents that Dietz had made advancements and had sexual contact with them.

Dietz was found at a residence in Alpena.