UPDATE: Charlevoix Co. Man Arraigned for Open Murder After Shooting Wife and Daughter

An update on the 82-year old man we told you about Monday.

On Tuesday the suspect Paul Crest was arraigned charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, and two firearm counts.

To give a recap police arrived at the scene in Charlevoix County to find the suspect’s wife with a gunshot wound in her hip and hand, their daughter dead in the basement.

His wife says he is in early stages of dementia and was upset when they recently took his car keys away.

In court Crest did not speak and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his attorney.

The attorney is requesting psychological evaluations for Crest.