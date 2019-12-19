Update: Cadillac Man that Hit Pedestrian with Car Formally Charged

On Tuesday authorities say the pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from Cadillac was walking south on Sunnyside Dr. when a car driving northbound hit him.

The vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old man, now identified as, Kenny Lietaert of Cadillac.

Authorities say Lietaert was driving drunk when he hit the 25-year-old man.

After being hit the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The status of his health is still unknown at this time.

If found guilty, Lietaert may face up to five years in prison.

His next court date is December 26th.