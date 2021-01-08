UPDATE: Cadillac Man Arrested for Carrying a Gun, Ammo During U.S. Capitol Riot

A Cadillac man was arrested for a slew of charges during the protest that turned to riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C..

25-year-old Logan Grimes lives in Grand Rapids but is from Cadillac.

Grimes was arrested for carrying a gun without a license, possession of large-capacity ammunition magazine and possession of unregistered ammunition.

He is among the around 70 who were arrested by police in D.C..

Recently President-elect Joe Biden labeled those involved as “domestic terrorists”.

Details on this specific case and the riots are still unraveling so keep it right here as new information continues to come in.