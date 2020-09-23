UPDATE: Body of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Found at City of Frankfort North Pier

A 12-Year-old boy went missing after being swept away by waters in the city of Frankfort.

Two children, twelve and eleven and an Aunt who is 50 were overcome by water at the North Pier Monday.

The family is from Tennessee and were at the North Pier for a family vacation when the large wave swept them away.

The Aunt was able to save the youngest child, but the 12-year-old, now identified as Lane Frame, was swept further from the pier and disappeared.

Rescue teams searched for the child Monday but were unsuccessful due to weather conditions.

Authorities continued searching for the child Wednesday and located his body around 10 a.m.,next to the pier where he had

been swept over by a large wave.

The Grand Traverse Mutual Dive Team located Lane in 10 feet of water with the assistance of their ROV (Remote Operated vehicle). His body was recovered and

turned over to the medical examiner.

Lane’s family has been notified.