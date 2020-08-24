UPDATE: Bodies Found in Alpena Township Fire Debris Ruled Murder Suicide
Posted On August 24, 2020
We now have an update of the two bodies found in debris of a building fire in early August.
Firefighters found the bodies of 60-year-old James Anthony Polluch of Stanwood and 58-year-old Michael Phillip Polluch of Alpena Township on Long Lake Road.
Now after weeks of investigation detectives have ruled the incident as a murder suicide.
An autopsy shows Micheal Polluch was shot multiple times and James Polluch had a single self inflicted gunshot wound.
Police found the handgun in the debris.
The motive appears to be a disagreement between the two brother over family matters,
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined because of the extent of damage to the building.