UPDATE: Big Rapids Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Kidnapping
Posted On July 31, 2020
A Big Rapids man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.
Police say, they arrested this man Brandon Smith last week in connection to a kidnapping and rape investigation.
The victim allegedly was held against her will–threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted for two days.
Monday Smith was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.
He is currently in Mecosta County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.