- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

UPDATE: Big Rapids Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Kidnapping

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 31, 2020
188 Views
0

A Big Rapids man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman. 

Police say, they arrested this man Brandon Smith last week in connection to a kidnapping and rape investigation. 

The victim allegedly was held against her will–threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted for two days. 

Monday Smith was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. 

He is currently in Mecosta County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

Post Views: 188



Trending Now
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
UPDATE: Big Rapids Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Kidnapping
Share No Comment