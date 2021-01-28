- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Autopsy Results Show Family of Three Found Dead Died from Exposure to Cold

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 28, 2021
The couple and 8-month baby found dead after being reported missing autopsy results now show how they died. 

Authorities tell us it was from exposure to the cold. 

Doug Doughtery, Amanda Pomeroy, and Jacob Doughtery were reported missing on Jan. 16.  

The family was found days later outside their car in a snowbank by a snowmobiler days later. 

The investigation into this case is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.

