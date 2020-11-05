UPDATE: Antrim County Will Count Ballots By Hand After Reporting Skewed Results in Unofficial Election Tabulations

The Antrim County Clerk’s Office says they have been working diligently to review the results and identify the source of discrepancies discovered Wednesday morning.

The Unofficial results posted at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning were incorrect and have been removed.

The County Clerk’s Office says the vote totals counted by the election software did not match the printed tabulator tapes, which official results are based upon.

Because of this clerk officials say they will now count the printed tabulated tapes from each precinct manually and revised Unofficial results will be posted.

Results are said to become Official once the independent board of canvassers verify results starting Thursday.

Antrim County officials say they committed to ensuring that each and very valid ballot cast is accurately counted.