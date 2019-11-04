Update: Alpena Habitat for Humanity Fire Potentially Suspicious

We’re learning more about the fire that destroyed the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Alpena, sent a firefighter to the hospital and left a portion of the city without power….

Fire crews — now calling the fire potentially suspicious.

They responded to the already engulfed non-profit early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the fire department say the century old building’s nooks and crannies allowed the flames to spread rapidly.

The intensity of the fire meant first responders had to attack the flames from the outside…

Despite that initial strategy, we have learned a firefighter was injured when debris fell on top of him.

He had to be taken to the hospital for immediate surgery though his injuries were not life threatening.

It also fried nearby power and fiber optic lines and knocked out power to a portion of Alpena.

The investigation into what caused it continues this week.

In a short statement on Facebook, the group said they would rebuild.