Upcoming Road Work Projects Beginning After Labor Day Weekend

Four road construction projects are beginning across our area after the labor day weekend, and MDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays.

Beginning September 4th, MDOT will be temporarily widening the shoulders of US-31 from east of Lake Street to MacDonald Drive in Petoskey.

This work will require night time single-lane closures under flag control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No work will be done from 6 a.m. on Friday to Sunday at 7 p.m.

And MDOT will invest 2.3 million dollars to resurface nearly 6.7 miles of I-75 in both directions from the south Cheboygan County line to Webb Road in Wolverine.

This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic shifts.

This project will include new pavement markings and rumble strips.

And in Grayling, an 805 thousand dollar resurfacing project will begin to nearly 3 miles of M-93 from Lake Street to Old 27 and on M-72 from the I-75 Business Loop to Industrial Avenue.

This work will require daytime single-lane closures under flag control in two-lane sections. One lane will be open in each direction in three- and four-lane sections.

This project will include new pavement markings and rumble strips, as well as sidewalk upgrades to ADA standards.

And last but not least, in Crawford County, MDOT will be temporarily widening the shoulders of M-72 from the Kalkaska/Crawford county line to east of Danish Lodge Road.

This work will require daytime single-lane closures under flag control. No work will be done from 3 p.m. on Friday to Monday at 6 a.m.

For more information visit michigan.gov/m-i-drive.