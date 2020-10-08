- Advertisement -
UPADATE: Suspect in Police Custody for Murder of Missing Gaylord Man

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 8, 2020
Police say Wednesday evening they arrested a 34-year-old Gaylord man in connection to the murder Gary Pickvet Jr.

Authorities found the body of Gary Pickvet Jr. in a ditch in Star Township Tuesday night.

A family member reported Mr. Pickvet missing on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

He was last seen on Saturday, October 3, 2020 around 7:00 p.m. on Alba Highway east of Alba.

Police say investigation into the murder is still continuing so keep it right here as new details roll in.
