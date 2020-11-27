Unknown Suspect Shoots at Alpena County Police Searching for Wanted Man

Thursday someone shot at deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say they were searching for a wanted man when the shooting occurred.

When they arrived at the scene deputies say they were shot at as they got out of their vehicles.

The bullets hit an area near the officers but thankfully did not hit any of them.

After being shot at, deputies took cover and called for backup.

Police later went into a trailer where the wanted suspect was thought to be located but when they went inside they only found drugs and weapons.

The suspect whose name has yet to be released was later found in Alcona County.

Investigation into the shooting is still underway.

Authorities ask if you have any information to call Sgt. Michael Jones at the sheriff’s office at (989) 354-9805.