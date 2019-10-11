University of Michigan to Host 2020 Presidential Debate

Michigan’s critical role in deciding the 2020 election hasn’t gone unnoticed…

And now, one of the presidential debates is scheduled to play out right here.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate to be held just weeks before election day in 2020.

The presidential debates are set for September 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana…

October 15 at the University of Michigan…

And October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission says that to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the electoral college…

And have at least 15 percent support nationally in five national polls chosen in advance by the commission.