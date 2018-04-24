Underwater Imagery Reveals Cables Were Completely Severed

On April 1st utility cables under the Straits of Mackinac were damaged.

Now crews have used a ROV to take a look at that damage.

The operator of the underwater cables, ATC, contracted a firm to use their ROV to capture images of the underwater lines.

These images show the damage that investigators say was caused by a ship’s anchor.

Two of the six lines were completely severed, causing 600 gallons of mineral oil to leak into the water.

With these images and other scans complete, crews are now working on a plan to cap the severed lines, to prevent any potential pollution.

The capping operation is expected to take place later this week.

ATC is extracting the remaining mineral oil from the cables.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed against the owners of the accused vessel.