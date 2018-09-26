Uber Will Pay Michigan a $1.8M Settlement After Data Breach

Ridesharing service Uber will pay out nearly $2 Million to Michigan as part of a settlement.

According to the attorney general, Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had gained access to some of its drivers personal information.

Michigan law requires them to notify affected residents, but Uber allegedly failed to report the breach until last November.

Now, as part of a nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to all 50 states.

Michigan will receive just over $1.8 million and, in addition, Uber has agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices.

State officials will now provide each impacted Uber driver in Michigan with a $100 payment.