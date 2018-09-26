- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Uber Paying Over $1.8 Million to Michigan for Delayed Notification of Data Breach

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 26, 2018
88 Views
0

Ridesharing service Uber will pay out nearly $2 Million to Michigan as part of a settlement.

According to the attorney general, Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had gained access to some of its drivers personal information.

Michigan law requires them to notify affected residents, but Uber allegedly failed to report the breach until last November.

Now, as part of a nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to all 50 states.

Michigan will receive just over $1.8 million and, in addition, Uber has agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices.

State officials will now provide each impacted Uber driver in Michigan with a $100 payment.

Post Views: 88



Trending Now
Four Arrested After Found with 34 Grams of Suspected Crystal Meth in Lake City
Jessica Mojonnier September 24, 2018
California Woman Falls to Her Death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Jessica Mojonnier September 20, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Uber Paying Over $1.8 Million to Michigan for Delayed Notification of Data Breach
Share No Comment