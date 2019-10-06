UAW “Disappointed” With Latest Offer From GM As Strike Continues

The United Auto Workers are continuing to strike against General Motors and now the union says talks have broken down even further.

In a letter from the union’s vice president, he doubts whether there will be a resolution any time soon.

The VP also reports that UAW has presented what he called an “Extensive” proposal to GM Saturday.

That reportedly addressed wages, signing bonuses, job security, pensions, and more.

But he wrote that GM returned with an offer that was previously rejected, with little change.

The vice resident maintained that g-m did nothing to address the issues important to union members.

GM meanwhile says it continues to negotiate in good faith with “Good proposals that benefit employees” and “Builds a stronger future.”

49,000 GM workers are still in limbo and all GM plants in the U.S. remain closed.