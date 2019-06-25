U.S. Forest Service: Fireworks Prohibited on All National Forest System Lands

Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means firework season!

The USDA Forest Service is reminding visitors that fireworks are prohibited on all National Forest system lands.

The Huron-Manistee National Forests have already responded to nearly 90 wildfires this season.

98-percent of those wildfires were human caused, which means they were preventable.

And fireworks are not the only culprit. Campfires that are not put out properly are also to blame.

So remember to be cautious and prepared. You can find a full list of tips on on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.